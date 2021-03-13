In a recent interview, country music star T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne said that he's received a “tsunami of love” since coming out gay.

Osborne, 36, came out last month in an interview with TIME.

“I'm ready to put this behind me,” he told the outlet. “I'm very comfortable being gay.”

According to TIME, Osborne is the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning with his bandmate and brother, Osborne reflected on his coming out.

“It has been amazing, honestly,” he said, adding that he “would encourage anyone else out there dealing with the same thing” to share their story.

“I didn't really understand the magnitude of how much people cared about me and loved me and supported me. Had I known that the whole time, I would have probably done it a long time ago, and saved myself a lot of strife,” he said.

“It has been a tsunami of love, almost to the point that it was hard for me to comprehend it for several days. My close family and friends have known for a while. At the same time, I felt [that] publicly I was stuck in a second gear phase,” Osborne said.

The Brothers Osborne, which has had seven Grammy nominations, is best known for its songs “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain't My Fault.”