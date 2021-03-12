A bill that seeks to ban the so-called LGBT panic defense advanced Wednesday in Maryland.

According to the Washington Blade, House Bill 231 cleared the Maryland House of Delegates on Wednesday with a unanimous vote.

Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr, a Democrat from Montgomery County, sponsored the bill.

“No Marylander should be denied justice because of who they are,” she told the outlet. “The unanimous passage of HB 231 by the House reaffirms that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights. I look forward to the Senate acting on the bill so that Maryland can join a growing list of states that have passed this important protection.”

Criminal defendants who use the controversial defense claim that a violent act was triggered by the revelation of a victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have similar laws. Virginia is expected to become the twelfth state with such a ban after Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signs a bill on his desk.

In Maryland, a Senate committee will begin work on the bill this month.