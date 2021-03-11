Out actress Niecy Nash appeared Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In October, Nash, who previously was married to men, announced that she and musician Jessica Betts had recently married. Nash has denied headlines that she had come out.

“You say you didn't really come out, you went within yourself. Is that what you said?” host Ellen DeGeneres asked.

“That is what I said,” Nash answered. “You called her my wife, but I lovingly call her my hersband.”

“And are you her hersband too?”

“No, I'm her wife,” she said with a laugh.

Nash explained that she never “came out” because she was never living a “sexually repressed life” when she was married to men. “I just loved them when I loved them, and now I love her,” Nash said.

(Related: Niecy Nash to host GLAAD Media Awards.)

Nash said that she was friends with Betts for about four-and-a-half years before the relationship turned romantic.

“I was already divorced and we were still friends. And we went to go eat crab, and the next thing you know...,” Nash said.

“Oh, that's it, that's the gay thing,” DeGeneres joked. “It's a gateway people.”

“If you don't want this life, don't go eat crab!” quipped Nash, the host of The Masked Singer.