Out actress Niecy Nash appeared
Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
In October, Nash, who previously was
married to men, announced that she and musician Jessica Betts had
recently married. Nash has denied headlines that she had come out.
“You say you didn't really come out,
you went within yourself. Is that what you said?” host Ellen
DeGeneres asked.
“That is what I said,” Nash
answered. “You called her my wife, but I lovingly call her my
hersband.”
“And are you her hersband too?”
“No, I'm her wife,” she said with a
laugh.
Nash explained that she never “came
out” because she was never living a “sexually repressed life”
when she was married to men. “I just loved them when I loved them,
and now I love her,” Nash said.
(Related: Niecy
Nash to host GLAAD Media Awards.)
Nash said that she was friends with
Betts for about four-and-a-half years before the relationship turned
romantic.
“I was already divorced and we were
still friends. And we went to go eat crab, and the next thing you
know...,” Nash said.
“Oh, that's it, that's the gay
thing,” DeGeneres joked. “It's a gateway people.”
“If you don't want this life, don't
go eat crab!” quipped Nash, the host of The Masked Singer.