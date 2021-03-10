South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, is expected to sign a bill that bans transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

Noem said on Monday that South Dakota was celebrating International Women's Day by “defending women's sports.” Her remarks came shortly after the South Dakota Senate approved House Bill 1217 and sent it to her desk for her signature.

“In South Dakota, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women's sports!” Noem tweeted. “I'm excited to sign this bill very soon.”

South Dakota is the second state this year to approve such a ban. Mississippi lawmakers approved a similar bill last week and Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, has said that he will sign it into law.

The legislation is part of a wave of anti-LGBT bills being considered by state lawmakers.

According to a count by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 108 bills targeting the LGBT community have been introduced in state legislatures this legislative session, with 71 bills specifically targeting the rights of transgender individuals.

(Related: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: Biden believes “trans rights are human rights.”)

For decades, anti-LGBT groups focused on denying marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Following the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling striking down state laws and constitutional amendments that limited marriage to heterosexual couples, these organizations turned their attention to attacking transgender individuals as they sought greater acceptance. Under former President Donald Trump, the administration almost exclusively focused on reversing gains for transgender people.