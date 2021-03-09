During a recent press conference, White
House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discussed President Joe Biden's
position on state bills that target transgender youth.
Such bills have been introduced in
numerous states. According to a count by the Human Rights Campaign
(HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 108 bills targeting
the LGBT community have been introduced in state legislatures this
legislative session, with 71 bills specifically targeting transgender
individuals.
The majority of these anti-transgender
bills seek to restrict transgender athletes from participating in
sports or prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming
procedures.
Psaki said that Biden has been clear on
where he stands on the issue.
“The president’s view is maybe not
well known but let me restate it here. I’m not aware of discussions
directly with state legislatures, state legislators,” Psaki said in
response to a question by the
Washington
Blade.
“But the president believes that
trans rights are human rights, and that no one should be
discriminated on the basis of sex. Not only is this the law of the
land, it’s his own deeply held view.”
“The anti-discrimination executive
order the president signed is focused on children being able to learn
[without] worrying about whether they will be discriminated against.
And this means not being denied access to the restroom, the locker
room or school sports. And him signing executive orders sends a
pretty clear message to state legislators, to lawmakers about where
he stands on this issue and what his position is as president,” she
said.
Psaki was referring to an executive
order signed by Biden on his first day in office implementing the
Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock. In that decision, the high
court found that anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex
discrimination. While the ruling specifically prohibits workplace
discrimination, it has wide-ranging implications, affecting policies
that prohibit discrimination based on sex, including Title IX of the
Education Amendments of 1972.
Psaki also said that she believes Biden
will “advocate for the passing” of the Equality Act, a federal
LGBT protections bill that cleared the House but faces an uncertain
future in the Senate, where a filibuster-proof majority is needed for
legislation to clear the chamber.