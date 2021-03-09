During a recent press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discussed President Joe Biden's position on state bills that target transgender youth.

Such bills have been introduced in numerous states. According to a count by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 108 bills targeting the LGBT community have been introduced in state legislatures this legislative session, with 71 bills specifically targeting transgender individuals.

The majority of these anti-transgender bills seek to restrict transgender athletes from participating in sports or prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming procedures.

Psaki said that Biden has been clear on where he stands on the issue.

“The president’s view is maybe not well known but let me restate it here. I’m not aware of discussions directly with state legislatures, state legislators,” Psaki said in response to a question by the Washington Blade.

“But the president believes that trans rights are human rights, and that no one should be discriminated on the basis of sex. Not only is this the law of the land, it’s his own deeply held view.”

“The anti-discrimination executive order the president signed is focused on children being able to learn [without] worrying about whether they will be discriminated against. And this means not being denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports. And him signing executive orders sends a pretty clear message to state legislators, to lawmakers about where he stands on this issue and what his position is as president,” she said.

Psaki was referring to an executive order signed by Biden on his first day in office implementing the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock. In that decision, the high court found that anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex discrimination. While the ruling specifically prohibits workplace discrimination, it has wide-ranging implications, affecting policies that prohibit discrimination based on sex, including Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Psaki also said that she believes Biden will “advocate for the passing” of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that cleared the House but faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where a filibuster-proof majority is needed for legislation to clear the chamber.