Out comedian Billy Eichner will write, produce, and star in a gay romantic comedy set to premiere in 2022.

According to Variety, Eichner is the first out gay man to write and star in a major Hollywood movie.

The film, titled Bros, focuses on two gay men with commitment issues who try to navigate a relationship. It will be directed by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), with Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, The Big Sick) co-producing. Eichner's romantic interest in the film has yet to be announced.

Eichner confirmed the news on Instagram: “I'M MAKING A MOVIE!!!! Coming to a theater near you Aug 12, 2022!”

“In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I'm the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film. Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!”

In a prior interview, Eichner told Variety: “I'm honored that it's me, but it should have been someone else 30 or 40 years ago.”

“I hear people talking about diversity and inclusion, but I often see gay people left out of those conversations,” he added. “The comedy community, which has always been such a straight man's game, has not been kind to openly gay men.”

Last year, Kristen Stewart starred opposite Mackenzie Davis in the rom-com Happiest Season. The film from Sony Pictures premiered in the United States on Hulu due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.