Out comedian Billy Eichner will write,
produce, and star in a gay romantic comedy set to premiere in 2022.
According to Variety, Eichner is
the first out gay man to write and star in a major Hollywood movie.
The film, titled Bros, focuses
on two gay men with commitment issues who try to navigate a
relationship. It will be directed by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors,
Forgetting Sarah Marshall), with Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, The
Big Sick) co-producing. Eichner's romantic interest in the film
has yet to be announced.
Eichner confirmed the news on
Instagram: “I'M MAKING A MOVIE!!!! Coming to a theater near you Aug
12, 2022!”
“In shocking news, BROS will be the
first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and,
apparently, I'm the first openly gay man to ever write and star in
their own studio film. Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!”
In a prior interview, Eichner told
Variety: “I'm honored that it's me, but it should have been
someone else 30 or 40 years ago.”
“I hear people talking about
diversity and inclusion, but I often see gay people left out of those
conversations,” he
added. “The comedy community, which has always been such a
straight man's game, has not been kind to openly gay men.”
Last year, Kristen Stewart starred
opposite Mackenzie Davis in the rom-com Happiest Season. The
film from Sony Pictures premiered in the United States on Hulu due to
the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.