President Joe Biden last week named
Reggie Greer as White Senior advisor on LGBT issues.
Greer will also serve as director of
priority placement in the White House's Presidential Personnel Office
(PPO).
Greer is a former staff member at the
LGBTQ Victory Institute, the political arm of the LGBTQ Victory Fund,
which seeks to support out elected officials. In March 2020, he left
the organization to join the Biden campaign as its LGBT vote
director.
Annise Parker, the president & CEO
of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, applauded Biden's decision.
“Reggie is a ray of sunshine in the
conflict-driven world of politics and the respect and trust he’s
earned from LGBTQ leaders will make him an extremely effective
advisor,” Parker said in a statement. “He exemplifies the America
United ethos, with a rare ability to bring diverse communities and
interests together and rally them behind a common cause and vision.
He will be invaluable as a bridge between the administration and the
millions of LGBTQ Americans relying on President Biden to bring
needed change to our nation. I am thrilled about his appointment and
am eager to continue working together on moving equality forward for
our community.”
Roughly two weeks before the 2020
election, Greer, who was born with a degenerative defect, said in an
op-ed that Biden will “fight for queer people with disabilities
like me.”
“I support Vice President Biden
because I believe our government should reflect the best of us, not
the worst,” he wrote. “[I]n 17 days, we have an opportunity to
push our country into the light – and I'm beyond ready for it.”
Greer will be joined by Hannah Bristol,
who was appointed associate director of public engagement, in
advising the president on LGBT issues. Bristol will also advise on
youth and progressive issues.