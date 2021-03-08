President Joe Biden last week named Reggie Greer as White Senior advisor on LGBT issues.

Greer will also serve as director of priority placement in the White House's Presidential Personnel Office (PPO).

Greer is a former staff member at the LGBTQ Victory Institute, the political arm of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which seeks to support out elected officials. In March 2020, he left the organization to join the Biden campaign as its LGBT vote director.

Annise Parker, the president & CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, applauded Biden's decision.

“Reggie is a ray of sunshine in the conflict-driven world of politics and the respect and trust he’s earned from LGBTQ leaders will make him an extremely effective advisor,” Parker said in a statement. “He exemplifies the America United ethos, with a rare ability to bring diverse communities and interests together and rally them behind a common cause and vision. He will be invaluable as a bridge between the administration and the millions of LGBTQ Americans relying on President Biden to bring needed change to our nation. I am thrilled about his appointment and am eager to continue working together on moving equality forward for our community.”

Roughly two weeks before the 2020 election, Greer, who was born with a degenerative defect, said in an op-ed that Biden will “fight for queer people with disabilities like me.”

“I support Vice President Biden because I believe our government should reflect the best of us, not the worst,” he wrote. “[I]n 17 days, we have an opportunity to push our country into the light – and I'm beyond ready for it.”

Greer will be joined by Hannah Bristol, who was appointed associate director of public engagement, in advising the president on LGBT issues. Bristol will also advise on youth and progressive issues.