GLAAD last week announced that actress Niecy Nash would host its upcoming 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

“I am so thrilled to be hosting this year's GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” Nash said.

The ceremony will stream on YouTube on April 8 at 8 PM ET. Hulu will also stream the event starting at 10 PM.

GLAAD previously announced 198 nominees in 28 categories for this year's awards.

In October, Nash announced that she and Jessica Betts had recently married. At the time, Nash rejected headlines claiming she had come out.

“I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them. And it's as simple as that,” Nash said.

Nash added that viewers should expect “a surprise or two!” during next month's ceremony.

“My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I'm looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD's biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!” she said.