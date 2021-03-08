GLAAD last week announced that actress
Niecy Nash would host its upcoming 32nd annual GLAAD Media
Awards.
“I am so thrilled to be hosting this
year's GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that
change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” Nash
said.
The ceremony will stream on YouTube on
April 8 at 8 PM ET. Hulu will also stream the event starting at 10
PM.
GLAAD previously announced 198 nominees
in 28 categories for this year's awards.
(Related: Netflix
leads GLAAD award nominations; Adam Lambert, Phoebe Bridgers score
nods.)
In October, Nash announced that she and
Jessica Betts had recently married. At the time, Nash rejected
headlines claiming she had come out.
“I never lived a sexually repressed
life. I just love who I love when I love them. And it's as simple as
that,” Nash said.
(Related: Niecy
Nash gushes about wife Jessica Betts.)
Nash added that viewers should expect
“a surprise or two!” during next month's ceremony.
“My wife Jessica and I are still
thriving in newlywed bliss, and I'm looking forward to bringing that
love and joy to GLAAD's biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or
two!” she said.