FX's groundbreaking series Pose will end with an abbreviated third season.

The drama's upcoming seven-episode third season will premiere on Sunday, May 2.

Pose, which explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s, features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. The show also tackles important issues about race and discrimination, including how AIDS impacted the LGBT community.

In its final season, the series will jump ahead to 1994.

“Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” FX said in a release. “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Ryan Murphy created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee, Nick/Tuck, Hollywood, American Crime Story, and American Horror Story.

“Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” said Murphy. “From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose – which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time – is a truly full circle moment for me.”

“This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep,” he said. “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”

The show's five transgender characters are played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross. The series also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard, and Dyllon Burnside.

Pose's series finale will air on June 6.