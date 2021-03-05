In a recent interview, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican, criticized passage of the Equality Act in the House of Representatives.

Last week, the Equality Act, which seeks to add sexual orientation and gender identity to current civil rights laws, cleared the House. While the Biden administration has called passage of the bill a priority, it faces a steep incline in the Senate, where 10 Republicans are needed for the Equality Act to escape the threat of a filibuster.

Appearing on Real America's Voice, a right-leaning media network, Boebert claimed that the legislation would place the LGBT community “higher than anyone else.”

"The so-called Equality Act ... we all know that that's just the Democrats using a play on words. There's nothing about equality in that act. If anything, it's the supremacy of gays, and lesbians, and, um – transvestites,” Boebert said, possibly referring to transgender individuals.

“I mean, that's what this is about, it's about putting them higher than anyone else. It's not about equality,” the freshman lawmaker told Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

The Equality Act is needed because a majority of states have yet to extend protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.