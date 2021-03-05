The ABC teen drama My So-Called Life is coming to Hulu.

The series – which ran for one season in the mid-90s on ABC – broke ground for its inclusion of a gay teenager.

Out actor Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) played 15-year-old Enrique “Rickie” Vasquez, a gay teenager who is abused physically and emotionally by his guardian uncle.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Cruz said that the role changed his life.

“I thank that series for who I am today, it gave me all of the tools I needed and gave me my self-respect,” Wilson said. “It gave me my family and it gave me direction and the confidence to know that I deserved to live up to my potential.”

He said that the show also allowed him to mend his relationship with his father.

“The most important part for me is that there's a whole new generation of young people who will get to meet Rickie Vasquez, who is not just this boy going on this journey of self-acceptance, but he also is the model friend," Cruz said.

"I want people to watch this show and see Rickie Vasquez and understand what it means to be a great friend, not only to the people in your life, but to yourself," he said. "And I think Rickie is the best example. He does it. He doesn't lie to you. He respects you. He tells you the truth. He sees all things and he calls you out on it. And that's what a good friend does, but he also, you know, learns to love himself. And that is the biggest lesson here for anyone watching."

My So-Called Life, which also stars Claire Danes and Jared Leto, begins streaming on Hulu on March 11.