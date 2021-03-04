Three activists accused of offending
religious feelings were acquitted by a Polish court on Tuesday.
According to the AP, the activists in
2019 distributed posters of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus with
rainbow halos. The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT rights
movement.
The posters were a form of protest
against the Catholic Church's opposition to LGBT rights in Poland.
The court in the city of Plock rejected
the charges, saying that the activists were protesting discrimination
and not seeking to offend religious feelings.
The conservative Life and Family
Foundation filed the case.
The group, which said it would appeal
the court's ruling, said that the courts should protect Catholics
“from violence, including by LGBT activists.”
“[T]he guilt of the accused is
indisputable,” Kaja Godek, who helms the group, said in a Facebook
post.
LGBT rights advocate Love Does Not
Exclude applauded the ruling.
“This is a triumph for the LGBT+
resistance movement in the most homophobic country in the European
Union,” the group said.