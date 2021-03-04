In a recent interview, out British actor Rupert Everett weighed in on the debate about only casting gay actors to play gay roles.

Everett, 61, is best known in the U.S. for playing a gay friend in the 1997 film My Best Friend's Wedding and Lord Arthur Goring in the 1999 movie An Ideal Husband. Everett wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 film The Happy Prince about the Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, who spent two years in an English prison for having gay sex.

Speaking with The Times, Everett said it's “not right” that gay roles should only go to gay actors.

"I don’t think that’s right at all," Everett said. "My feeling has always been that I wouldn’t have missed the movie Behind the Candelabra for anything.”

"As a gay man I was touched by both of their performances,” he said, referring to Michael Douglas' portrayal of Liberace and Matt Damon as his lover in the 2013 film.

“Because acting is acting, and it’s great for gay people to play straight roles too,” added Everett, who has previously said that being out hurt his film career.

Everett also said that the film Rug & Tug, which was canceled after backlash to Scarlett Johansson's casting in a transgender role, should have been made.

“I think it was a mistake for that film not to be made because it would have presented a positive image of the trans world,” Everett said.

“It’s a business, and there isn’t yet a trans star who’s going to finance a $60 million movie. That was a mistake. But that’s just me. I’m just one member of the LGBTQ community, but I’m allowed to think that,” he said.