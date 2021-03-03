LGBT dating app Grindr will debut its first original scripted series in the fall.

Deadline reported that Bridesman will begin production this month.

In the series created by John Onieal, Internet comedian Jimmy Fowlie plays a gay bridesman determined to sabotage his best friend's wedding. Fowlie starred in and wrote the 2014 web series Go-Go Boy Interrupted. In his one-woman show So Long Boulder City, he plays Emma Stone's talented but down-on-her-luck character in La La Land. Fowlie has also appeared on Comedy Central's The Other Two and CBS's 2 Broke Girls.

Grindr will release episodes on its app and YouTube. Each episode will run from 6 to 10 minutes.

“Bridesman is tailor-made for the Grindr community – it's smart, queer, campy and features sharp commentary on gay dating, heteronormative standards, and Grindr itself,” wrote Grindr's Alex Black. “We are so proud to be showcasing some of the finest talent in the queer community as we continue to find new and creative ways to connect our users.”

Grindr added that the series will feature queer talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Rounding out the cast are Sydnee Washington (Comedy Central's Up Next Showcase) and Shannon Devido (Hulu's Difficult People, Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore). The series will include guest appearances by Liva Pierce, Calvin Seabrooks, Benito Skinner, and Kim Petras.