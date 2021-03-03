LGBT dating app Grindr will debut its
first original scripted series in the fall.
Deadline reported that Bridesman
will begin production this month.
In the series created by John Onieal,
Internet comedian Jimmy Fowlie plays a gay bridesman determined to
sabotage his best friend's wedding. Fowlie starred in and wrote the
2014 web series Go-Go Boy Interrupted. In his one-woman show
So Long Boulder City, he plays Emma Stone's talented but
down-on-her-luck character in La La Land. Fowlie has also
appeared on Comedy Central's The Other Two and CBS's 2
Broke Girls.
Grindr will release episodes on its app
and YouTube. Each episode will run from 6 to 10 minutes.
“Bridesman is tailor-made for
the Grindr community – it's smart, queer, campy and features sharp
commentary on gay dating, heteronormative standards, and Grindr
itself,” wrote Grindr's Alex Black. “We are so proud to be
showcasing some of the finest talent in the queer community as we
continue to find new and creative ways to connect our users.”
Grindr added that the series will
feature queer talent both in front of and behind the camera.
Rounding out the cast are Sydnee
Washington (Comedy Central's Up Next Showcase) and Shannon
Devido (Hulu's Difficult People, Comedy Central's The
Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore). The series will include guest
appearances by Liva Pierce, Calvin Seabrooks, Benito Skinner, and Kim
Petras.