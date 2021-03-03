Out actor-comedian Alec Mapa will return to ABC this fall in a new comedy series.

Mapa is best known for playing Suzuki St. Pierre in the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty, which ran for four seasons.

Mapa will co-lead opposite Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer in the yet-to-be-titled comedy.

According to Deadline, the series follows Channing (played by Baldwin), London (Grammer), and Andre (Mapa), who reunite 20 years after their warring egos killed their friendship.

Andre is described as “A gay man with a highly empathetic nature, he often is called upon to keep the peace between Channing and London while also attempting to a romantic and professional success that have so far eluded him.”

Mapa, 55, has also appeared on Doom Patrol, Switched at Birth, Devious Maids, Desperate Housewives, and Half and Half.