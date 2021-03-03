Out actor-comedian Alec Mapa will
return to ABC this fall in a new comedy series.
Mapa is best known for playing Suzuki
St. Pierre in the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty, which ran for four
seasons.
Mapa will co-lead opposite Alec Baldwin
and Kelsey Grammer in the yet-to-be-titled comedy.
According to Deadline, the
series follows Channing (played by Baldwin), London (Grammer), and
Andre (Mapa), who reunite 20 years after their warring egos killed
their friendship.
Andre is described as “A gay man with
a highly empathetic nature, he often is called upon to keep the peace
between Channing and London while also attempting to a romantic and
professional success that have so far eluded him.”
Mapa, 55, has also appeared on Doom
Patrol, Switched at Birth, Devious Maids, Desperate
Housewives, and Half and Half.