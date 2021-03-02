Jodie Foster kissed her wife Alexandra
Hedison on their couch as the actress accepted a Golden Globe award
on Sunday.
Foster won in the Best Actress in a
Supporting Role category for her portrayal of attorney Nancy
Hollander in the legal drama The Mauritanian.
Dressed in silk pajamas, Foster and
Hedison, a photographer, sat on their couch with their dog.
After being announced the winner,
Foster, 58, planted a kiss on Hedison.
“Are you kidding me? I think you made
a mistake. I'm a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be
here again. And wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers,”
Foster said.
The Mauritanian is based on a
memoir written by Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was held at the
Guantanamo Bay detention camp for 14 years.
“Mohamedou, you've taught us so much
about being a human being, about being joyful and loving and
forgiving. And that's a lesson that you bring to everybody,” Foster
said.
“I love my wife! Thank you, Alex, and
Ziggy, and Aaron Rodgers,” she added, referring to her wife, her
dog, and the football player.
Foster, who began her professional
career as a child model at the age of three, for years ignored rumors
about her sexuality. At the 70th annual Golden Globe
Awards, Foster was honored with the group's Cecil B. DeMille Award.
In accepting the award, she vaguely came out, thanking her former
girlfriend of 20 years, Cydney Bernard. Roughly a year later, in
2014, she married Hedison.
(Related: Jodie
Foster inspires vague coming outs, The
Onion
reports.)
LGBT glossy The Advocate
described Sunday's kiss as a game changer for Foster and Hollywood.
“In the battle to change hearts and
minds, Foster's kiss was a massive blow against stigma – not only
in her own life but in Hollywood, whose productions wield mighty
power in influencing public opinion. The glass closet may still be
alive and well in Tinseltown, but the rules have changed. There have
never been so many out actors, including A-listers like Foster,”
the outlet wrote.