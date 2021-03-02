Jodie Foster kissed her wife Alexandra Hedison on their couch as the actress accepted a Golden Globe award on Sunday.

Foster won in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of attorney Nancy Hollander in the legal drama The Mauritanian.

Dressed in silk pajamas, Foster and Hedison, a photographer, sat on their couch with their dog.

After being announced the winner, Foster, 58, planted a kiss on Hedison.

“Are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake. I'm a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again. And wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers,” Foster said.

The Mauritanian is based on a memoir written by Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp for 14 years.

“Mohamedou, you've taught us so much about being a human being, about being joyful and loving and forgiving. And that's a lesson that you bring to everybody,” Foster said.

“I love my wife! Thank you, Alex, and Ziggy, and Aaron Rodgers,” she added, referring to her wife, her dog, and the football player.

Foster, who began her professional career as a child model at the age of three, for years ignored rumors about her sexuality. At the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards, Foster was honored with the group's Cecil B. DeMille Award. In accepting the award, she vaguely came out, thanking her former girlfriend of 20 years, Cydney Bernard. Roughly a year later, in 2014, she married Hedison.

(Related: Jodie Foster inspires vague coming outs, The Onion reports.)

LGBT glossy The Advocate described Sunday's kiss as a game changer for Foster and Hollywood.

“In the battle to change hearts and minds, Foster's kiss was a massive blow against stigma – not only in her own life but in Hollywood, whose productions wield mighty power in influencing public opinion. The glass closet may still be alive and well in Tinseltown, but the rules have changed. There have never been so many out actors, including A-listers like Foster,” the outlet wrote.