Appearing Sunday at the Conservative
Political Action Conference (CPAC), former President Donald Trump
suggested that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in
sports.
Trump told the audience that he did not
lose last year's presidential election to President Joe Biden,
repeating the lie that led to the January 6 insurrection at the
Capitol, which took the lives of five people. On Sunday, USA Today
reported that federal prosecutors have charged 257 participants in
the riot.
Trump said that transgender women were
unfairly dominating women's sports.
“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even
pushing new policies which would destroy women's sports,” he said.
“Young girls and women are incensed that they are being forced to
compete against those who are biological males.”
Trump went on to falsely claim that
transgender women were breaking long-standing records in sports.
During his administration, Trump
repeatedly took aim at people who identify as transgender. Most
notably, the former president put in place a policy prohibiting open
transgender military service, which the Biden administration is
working to reverse. The Trump administration also eliminated
transgender protections in health care and argued in a brief before
the Supreme Court that employers should be allowed to fire
transgender employees.
During the 2016 election, Trump
repeatedly claimed that he was a better friend to the LGBT community
than his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.