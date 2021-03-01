Appearing Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former President Donald Trump suggested that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in sports.

Trump told the audience that he did not lose last year's presidential election to President Joe Biden, repeating the lie that led to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which took the lives of five people. On Sunday, USA Today reported that federal prosecutors have charged 257 participants in the riot.

Trump said that transgender women were unfairly dominating women's sports.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing new policies which would destroy women's sports,” he said. “Young girls and women are incensed that they are being forced to compete against those who are biological males.”

Trump went on to falsely claim that transgender women were breaking long-standing records in sports.

During his administration, Trump repeatedly took aim at people who identify as transgender. Most notably, the former president put in place a policy prohibiting open transgender military service, which the Biden administration is working to reverse. The Trump administration also eliminated transgender protections in health care and argued in a brief before the Supreme Court that employers should be allowed to fire transgender employees.

During the 2016 election, Trump repeatedly claimed that he was a better friend to the LGBT community than his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.