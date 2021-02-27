Christian conservative Franklin Graham is calling on the Senate to kill the Equality Act, a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The legislation cleared the House on Thursday.

Graham, who is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality, said in a Facebook post that the Equality Act would create “a lot of INEQUALITY for Christians and all people of faith.”

“It's just a smokescreen to force Americans to accept the LGBTQ agenda and it creates a lot of INEQUALITY for Christians and all people of faith,” Graham wrote.

“It punishes individuals and organizations that disagree based on their moral convictions.”

“God made us male and female, and that's it,” Graham said, a reference to the bill's inclusion of people who identify as transgender. “With some 6,000 years of human history, it has only been in the last few years that people have come up with all of these additional designations for gender identity.”

“Ask Senators to vote NO on the Equality Act – and PRAY for God to move in the hearts of these legislators and open their eyes to see the dangers looming before us,” he added.

Opposition to the legislation has mostly centered on its transgender protections. However, it must be noted that Republicans have opposed previous versions of the bill that excluded gender identity, such as early versions of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) and other bills.

In an effort to gain Republican support, Democrats in 2007 dropped gender identity protections from ENDA. The bill cleared the House but died in the Senate.

The Equality Act is needed because a majority of states have yet to extend such protections.