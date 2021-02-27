Streaming service Hulu will premiere the lesbian drama Ammonite in March and stream the second season of the gay teen rom-com Love, Victor in June.

Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, will arrive on Hulu on March 5. The 2020 film is currently available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms.

The film follows a speculative romantic relationship between British paleontologist Mary Anning (played by Winslet) and geologist Charlotte Murchison (Ronan).

On Friday, Hulu announced that it would release all 10 episodes of Love, Victor's second season on Friday, June 11.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

In season 2, newly out Victor enters his junior year of high school.

