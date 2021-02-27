Streaming service Hulu will premiere
the lesbian drama Ammonite in March and stream the second
season of the gay teen rom-com Love, Victor in June.
Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet
and Saoirse Ronan, will arrive on Hulu on March 5. The 2020 film is
currently available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms.
The film follows a speculative romantic
relationship between British paleontologist Mary Anning (played by
Winslet) and geologist Charlotte Murchison (Ronan).
On Friday, Hulu announced that it would
release all 10 episodes of Love, Victor's second season on
Friday, June 11.
Love, Victor is inspired by and
set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love,
Simon.
The half-hour series centers on Victor
(played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School,
as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual
orientation.
In season 2, newly out Victor enters
his junior year of high school.
