President Joe Biden and LGBT organizations on Thursday applauded passage of the Equality Act in the House of Representatives.

The bill which seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity now heads to the Senate.

(Related: House approves LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

“Transgender rights are human rights,” Biden tweeted, “and the House made that clear today by passing the Equality Act.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, messaged: “Gender identity and sexuality should never stand between a person and a home, or a job, or equal justice under the law. We all have a right to dignity and equal treatment. #EqualityAct.”

National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) Executive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon called Thursday's vote historic.

“Today's bipartisan passage of the Equality Act is the result of decades of hard-fought activism by women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community – particularly transgender individuals of color – to ensure that no American faces discrimination based on their sex, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” Rupert-Gordon said in a statement. “The historic vote today also builds upon the legacy of the activists who helped pass the original Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, tweeted: “We are one step closer to ensuring that every person in America is treated equally under the law.”

Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, which helps elect LGBT officials, called on the Senate to approve the legislation.

“This is a defining moment in our nation's political history and soon U.S. senators will decide their legacy on equality for LGBTQ people,” Parker said. “History is not kind to those who oppose or filibuster civil rights legislation and excuses won't pass muster with future generations.”