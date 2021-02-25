Michael Cimino, the star of the Hulu gay teen drama Love, Victor, said in a recent interview that he's received homophobic messages over the role.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Cimino, who identifies as straight, said that he's received homophobic messages over the role.

“To be honest, I actually have gotten homophobic messages,” Cimino, 21, said.

“The craziest part is it's sometimes from people I know. I think it shows where the world's at and possibly how much this show is actually needed. It starts a conversation, and that's the most important thing,” he said.

When asked how he responds to the messages, Cimino explained that he takes several different approaches.

“As far as when it was people I know, I would either kind of lean into it, and be like, 'OK, and what?'” he said. “Or I would try to enlighten them as much as I possibly could.”

“The best thing to do is try to educate them or realize that they're ignorant and you can't really say anything that's going to help them, unfortunately,” he added.

George Sear, who plays Cimino's love interest in the show, said that he's received a positive response to the show.

“The response has been nothing but positive from what I've seen,” the 23-year-old said. “It's really nice and touching getting messages from people who've watched the show and it's resonated with them.”

Season two of Love, Victor is expected to arrive sometime this year.