Maine Senator Susan Collins, a
Republican who co-sponsored the Equality Act in the previous
Congress, said this week that she would not do so this legislative
session.
Collins told the Washington Blade
that changes she sought to the legislation were not implemented.
“There were certain provisions of the
Equality Act which needed revision,” she said.
Collins was the lone Republican to
co-sponsor the legislation in the previous Congress.
“I'm a strong believer in LGBTQ
rights,” she
said.
While Collins would not say how she
would vote on the legislation if it reached the Senate floor, her
record includes backing repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell.”
At least ten Republicans are needed in
the Senate to avoid the threat of a filibuster.
A spokesperson for House Majority
Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, told the Blade
that the House would vote on the Equality Act on Thursday.
The legislation seeks to amend the
Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity.