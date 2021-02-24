Maine Senator Susan Collins, a Republican who co-sponsored the Equality Act in the previous Congress, said this week that she would not do so this legislative session.

Collins told the Washington Blade that changes she sought to the legislation were not implemented.

“There were certain provisions of the Equality Act which needed revision,” she said.

Collins was the lone Republican to co-sponsor the legislation in the previous Congress.

“I'm a strong believer in LGBTQ rights,” she said.

While Collins would not say how she would vote on the legislation if it reached the Senate floor, her record includes backing repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell.”

At least ten Republicans are needed in the Senate to avoid the threat of a filibuster.

A spokesperson for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, told the Blade that the House would vote on the Equality Act on Thursday.

The legislation seeks to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.