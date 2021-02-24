Television personality Ross Mathews
announced on Tuesday that he is engaged to Doctor Wellington Garcia.
“I am so proud to announce that after
over a year together – navigating a pandemic, quarantine, and
opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever
met said, 'Yes!'” he tweeted.
“Dr. Garcia, I love you. A lifetime
of adventure awaits,” he added.
During an appearance on The Drew
Barrymore Show, Mathews, who is best known as a judge on RuPaul's
Drag Race, told host Drew Barrymore that he met Garcia just
before the pandemic.
"About a year ago, I met somebody
who just changed my life totally," Mathews explained. "His
name is Doctor Wellington Garcia and he's an educator, and he's
hilarious, and he's the smartest person I ever met. You know, Beyonce
says, 'If you like it, then you should put a ring on it.' Well, I
did." Mathews said.
“We started dating right before the
pandemic. And then we had to date through quarantine, you know.
Making those Zoom dates, and then eventually traveling and being
together. And making it work,” Mathews said.
Mathews announced in late 2018 that he
had split from longtime partner Salvador Camarena.