Television personality Ross Mathews announced on Tuesday that he is engaged to Doctor Wellington Garcia.

“I am so proud to announce that after over a year together – navigating a pandemic, quarantine, and opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!'” he tweeted.

“Dr. Garcia, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits,” he added.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mathews, who is best known as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, told host Drew Barrymore that he met Garcia just before the pandemic.

"About a year ago, I met somebody who just changed my life totally," Mathews explained. "His name is Doctor Wellington Garcia and he's an educator, and he's hilarious, and he's the smartest person I ever met. You know, Beyonce says, 'If you like it, then you should put a ring on it.' Well, I did." Mathews said.

“We started dating right before the pandemic. And then we had to date through quarantine, you know. Making those Zoom dates, and then eventually traveling and being together. And making it work,” Mathews said.

Mathews announced in late 2018 that he had split from longtime partner Salvador Camarena.