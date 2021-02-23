Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, announced this week that she'll vote against the Equality Act.

The Equality Act seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws in key areas such as employment, credit, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations. It also prohibits the use of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to enable anti-LGBT discrimination.

The legislation cleared the House last year but was blocked in the Senate. It was reintroduced last week.

“Just to make myself clear, I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!!,” Greene tweeted on Monday.

Greene, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has supported discredited conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate, QAnon, and false flag school shootings. She also has falsely asserted that Trump was elected to a second term in a landslide and his victory was stolen. Greene was removed from all House committee roles in response to previous violent statements she made.

Greene told her followers that the Equality Act “has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community” and that such protections “could be done easily without this.”

The Equality Act “has everything to do with attacking God & believers,” she messaged.

“Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women's rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn,” she claimed without explanation.

“It is a direct attack on God's creation, He created us male and female,” she added.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve the bill.