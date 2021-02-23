Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor
Greene, a Republican, announced this week that she'll vote against
the Equality Act.
The Equality Act seeks to add
protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and
gender identity to existing civil rights laws in key areas such as
employment, credit, housing, federally-funded programs, and public
accommodations. It also prohibits the use of the Religious Freedom
Restoration Act to enable anti-LGBT discrimination.
The legislation cleared the House last
year but was blocked in the Senate. It was reintroduced last week.
“Just to make myself clear, I WILL BE
VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!!,”
Greene tweeted on Monday.
Greene, a vocal supporter of former
President Donald Trump, has supported discredited conspiracy theories
such as Pizzagate, QAnon, and false flag school shootings. She also
has falsely asserted that Trump was elected to a second term in a
landslide and his victory was stolen. Greene was removed from all
House committee roles in response to previous violent statements she
made.
Greene told her followers that the
Equality Act “has nothing to do with stopping discrimination
against the LGBT community” and that such protections “could be
done easily without this.”
The Equality Act “has everything to
do with attacking God & believers,” she messaged.
“Disguised as #LGBT rights, it
expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women's rights,
religious rights, and rights of the unborn,” she claimed without
explanation.
“It is a direct attack on God's
creation, He created us male and female,” she added.
President
Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve the bill.