Actress Adelaide Kane came out as
bisexual in a TikTok video.
Kane, 30, is best known for playing
Mary, Queen of Scots in the CW period drama series Reign. She
appears in the upcoming science fiction film Cosmic Sin.
In a short video uploaded on Monday,
Kane looks around nervously over the caption “super nervous to come
out publicly as bisexual to the people in my life & social
media.” The video ends with Michael Bublé
singing, “I am not surprised.”
“This has been sitting in my drafts
for weeks,” she
captioned the post.
Response to Kane's coming out video has
been overwhelmingly positive.