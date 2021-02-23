Actress Adelaide Kane came out as bisexual in a TikTok video.

Kane, 30, is best known for playing Mary, Queen of Scots in the CW period drama series Reign. She appears in the upcoming science fiction film Cosmic Sin.

In a short video uploaded on Monday, Kane looks around nervously over the caption “super nervous to come out publicly as bisexual to the people in my life & social media.” The video ends with Michael Bublé singing, “I am not surprised.”

“This has been sitting in my drafts for weeks,” she captioned the post.

Response to Kane's coming out video has been overwhelmingly positive.