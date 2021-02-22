In the 2020 film Ammonite, Kate Winslet plays Mary Anning, a British paleontologist who lived in the 1800s.

Because of her gender, Anning was not credited for her discoveries.

The film features a speculative romantic relationship between Anning and British geologist Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. There is no evidence that the women had a love affair in real life.

“Pairing Mary with a woman who had a similar sensibility to her in terms of how they viewed the world, it felt worthy of Mary,” Winslet, who is best known for her role in Titanic, told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mark Phillips.

“I feel the lack of same-sex love stories in our mainstream. And I often feel that the narratives are underpinned by fear, secrecy, and shame.”

“And I think that in Ammonite it's about two people who fall in love. And the fact that they are both women, is very much secondary to that,” she added.

Ammonite premiered last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is currently available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms.