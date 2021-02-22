In a recent interview, British actor
Derek Jacobi talked about coming out to his mother while in college.
Jacobi, 82, is principally a stage
actor but has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He can
be seen in Amazon's Good Omens and Netflix's The Crown.
Speaking with The Telegraph,
Jacobi said that he knew he was gay from an early age.
“I knew I was gay very early on,
although it wasn't called gay back then,” he
said.
“I knew that I wasn't into girls in
the way that I should be. I dated girls, and we sat in the back row
of the cinema, and I did all that I was supposed to do, but I wasn't
enjoying it.”
“I confessed to my mother while I was
at university and she very typically and sweetly said: 'All boys go
through this stage.'”
“I was a loner for years,” he
continued, “but I've been with my partner [Richard Clifford] for 43
years, which is quite an achievement. It remains a stable and loving
relationship. It was another piece of luck in my life.”
Jacobi played Ian McKellen's longtime
partner in the ITV comedy Vicious.