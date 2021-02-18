On the same day that conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh died, Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Pete Buttigieg, posted a photo of the couple kissing at a Human Rights Campaign (HRC) campaign event.

Limbaugh, who died from cancer at 70, had made homophobic comments about the couple when Pete Buttigieg was a presidential candidate. He is the current secretary of transportation.

“Okay, how's this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump?” Limbaugh told his radio listeners. “What's going to happen there? They're got to be saying that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that's been covered, America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage [as] president.”

Trump will “have fun” facing off against Buttigieg, Limbaugh added. Limbaugh later told his audience that Trump told him to “never apologize” for the comments.

In responding to Limbaugh, Buttigieg alluded to Limbaugh's three divorces.

“Well, I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband. Onstage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much,” Pete Buttigieg said. “And I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

In 1990, Limbaugh had a recurring segment titled “AIDS Update” in which he made jokes about the people who had died from the disease. The segment was often paired up with songs such as “I Know I'll Never Love This Way Again” and “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.”

According to The New York Times, the segment ended after a few weeks and Limbaugh called it regretful because it was “making fun of people who were dying long, painful and excruciating deaths.”

Former Congressman Barney Frank, who won re-election after coming out gay, was a favorite target of Limbaugh. Limbaugh would play slurping sounds in the background and the song “My Boy Lollipop” when addressing Frank.

As recently as 2015, Limbaugh blamed marriage equality for the decline of Christianity in America.