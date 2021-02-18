Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican, on Tuesday announced that he would oppose passage of the Equality Act.

The Equality Act seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws in key areas such as employment, credit, housing, federally-funded programs, and public accommodations. It also prohibits the use of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to enable anti-LGBT discrimination.

In a statement given to the Washington Blade, a Romney spokesperson said that the senator was opposed.

“Sen. Romney believes that strong religious liberty protections are essential to any legislation on this issue, and since those provisions are absent from this particular bill, he is not able to support it,” Arielle Mueller said in an email.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, on Tuesday announced that the House will vote on the Equality Act next week. The legislation is a priority for the Biden administration.

While support in the House, which passed the legislation last year, is strong, the Equality Act has yet to be voted on in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed for bills to avoid the threat of a filibuster. It remains unclear whether the bill's sponsors can find 10 Republican votes in the chamber.

In 1994, Romney said that he backed the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA), legislation that sought to prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. (A version of ENDA that added gender identity protections was introduced in 2007.) Romney said that he supported broadening ENDA's protections to include housing and credit.