House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a
Democrat from Maryland, on Tuesday announced that the House will vote
on the Equality Act next week.
In a “Dear Colleague” letter, Hoyer
said that the House will take up the legislation next week, the
Washington Blade reported.
“Other legislation coming to the
floor next week are two bills that passed through the House last
Congress: a wilderness package and the Equality Act, which will end
legal discrimination against LGBTQ Americans,” wrote
Hoyer, who manages floor proceedings in the House.
The Equality Act cleared the House last
year but stalled in the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans.
While President Joe Biden has promised to sign the bill, former
President Donald Trump signaled his opposition. In a 2000 interview,
Trump said that he supports legislation that prohibits discrimination
based on sexual orientation.
The Equality Act seeks to add
protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and
gender identity to existing civil rights laws in key areas such as
employment, credit, housing, federally-funded programs, and public
accommodations. It also prohibits the use of the Religious Freedom
Restoration Act to enable anti-LGBT discrimination.