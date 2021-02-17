Out musical artist Ari Gold has died. He was 47.

According to various reports, Gold died from leukemia.

Gold's fight with cancer started in 2013, when he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). He was declared cancer-free in 2019.

Gold released seven studio albums and dozens of singles. He also appeared in several films, including Latin Boys Go to Hell and Starrbooty, a 2007 film written and starring RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race.

He also worked with Diana Ross, Cyndi Lauper, Boy George, and Chaka Khan.

RuPaul, Laverne Cox, and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint were among the personalities who appeared on Gold's podcast A Kiki From the Cancer Ward, which Gold launched after he was declared cancer-free.

“Ari Gold,” RuPaul posted on social media. “Until we meet again, dear friend. Love always, Ru.”

Cox remembered Gold in an Instagram post.

“So many people have come and gone from my life over the past 25 years but you have been a constant,” she wrote. “As I’ve grown and evolved, you evolved with me. The spiritual journey we’ve both been on has made it clear why we’ve remained in each other’s lives for so long. I’m so utterly devastated that you’ve moved on today. But I know you’ll be watching over me as you always have. I’m so grateful to have known you.. I’m better because you have been a part of my life.. My brother! I love you so much! Rest in Power!!”

Gold advocated on behalf of homeless LGBT youth and worked to raise awareness for HIV.