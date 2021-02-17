Out musical artist Ari Gold has died.
He was 47.
According to various reports, Gold died
from leukemia.
Gold's fight with cancer started in
2013, when he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). He
was declared cancer-free in 2019.
Gold released seven studio albums and
dozens of singles. He also appeared in several films, including Latin
Boys Go to Hell and Starrbooty, a 2007 film written and
starring RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race.
He also worked with Diana Ross, Cyndi
Lauper, Boy George, and Chaka Khan.
RuPaul, Laverne Cox, and RuPaul's
Drag Race alum Peppermint were among the personalities who
appeared on Gold's podcast A Kiki From the Cancer Ward, which
Gold launched after he was declared cancer-free.
“Ari Gold,” RuPaul posted on social
media. “Until we meet again, dear friend. Love always, Ru.”
Cox remembered Gold in an Instagram
post.
“So many people have come and gone
from my life over the past 25 years but you have been a constant,”
she wrote. “As I’ve grown and evolved, you evolved with me. The
spiritual journey we’ve both been on has made it clear why we’ve
remained in each other’s lives for so long. I’m so utterly
devastated that you’ve moved on today. But I know you’ll be
watching over me as you always have. I’m so grateful to have known
you.. I’m better because you have been a part of my life.. My
brother! I love you so much! Rest in Power!!”
Gold advocated on behalf of homeless
LGBT youth and worked to raise awareness for HIV.