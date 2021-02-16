Pennsylvania state Representative Brian
Sims, a Democrat from Philadelphia, on Monday announced he's running
for lieutenant governor.
“I want to be your next lieutenant
governor,” Sims said in a campaign announcement. “We need adults
in the room and I want to bring bold, visionary leadership based on
lived experiences and shared values in the commonwealth.”
“After 10 years in the State House,
I've taken the lessons that my parents taught me & reinforced
them in my work as a legislator: to take responsibility, commit to
service, be courageous, & push for fairness,” he said in
tweeting his video announcement. “I'm ready to take these values to
lead the Commonwealth.”
Sims in 2012 became the first openly
gay person elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a
Democrat, announced earlier this month that he's running for the seat
being vacated by U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who said he would not seek
a third term in 2022. Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to
convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment
trial.
Sims, 42, has been a strong advocate of
LGBT rights.