Pennsylvania state Representative Brian Sims, a Democrat from Philadelphia, on Monday announced he's running for lieutenant governor.

“I want to be your next lieutenant governor,” Sims said in a campaign announcement. “We need adults in the room and I want to bring bold, visionary leadership based on lived experiences and shared values in the commonwealth.”

“After 10 years in the State House, I've taken the lessons that my parents taught me & reinforced them in my work as a legislator: to take responsibility, commit to service, be courageous, & push for fairness,” he said in tweeting his video announcement. “I'm ready to take these values to lead the Commonwealth.”

Sims in 2012 became the first openly gay person elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, announced earlier this month that he's running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who said he would not seek a third term in 2022. Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Sims, 42, has been a strong advocate of LGBT rights.