Married couple Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger on Sunday announced they had adopted their first child, daughter Sloane Phillips.

Sloane was born on Friday, February 12.

The Orlando Pride soccer stars, both 36, shared photos of their family on Instagram.

“Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips,” Krieger wrote. “We are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible. When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side.”

The couple also wrote a moving message to the birth mother.

“Dear Birth Mom, Our promise: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!" Harris and Krieger wrote.

The couple married in December 2019.