During a virtual appearance on Ellen
DeGeneres' daytime talk show, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper would not
rule out having a second child.
Cooper, 53, is co-parenting Wyatt with
his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani.
He told DeGeneres that while Maisani
didn't want children, he's a great parent.
“It's weird but it works out,”
Cooper said of their relationship.
“It was interesting because he wasn't
really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we
probably broke up, but then he came around to the idea and now he is
just such a great parent,” Cooper said.
When DeGeneres asked about getting back
together with Maisani, Cooper quickly struck down the idea with a
forceful “no.”
“Now do you think that you want Wyatt
to have a sibling? Are you going to have another baby?” DeGeneres
asked.
“I don't know,” Cooper answered.
“There's nothing in the works. But, you know, I don't know. I would
– yes. I mean, I think it'd be great for him to have a sibling. I'm
not sure I can handle another, but he's really such an easy kid.”
Wyatt turns one in April.