During a virtual appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper would not rule out having a second child.

Cooper, 53, is co-parenting Wyatt with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani.

He told DeGeneres that while Maisani didn't want children, he's a great parent.

“It's weird but it works out,” Cooper said of their relationship.

“It was interesting because he wasn't really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up, but then he came around to the idea and now he is just such a great parent,” Cooper said.

When DeGeneres asked about getting back together with Maisani, Cooper quickly struck down the idea with a forceful “no.”

“Now do you think that you want Wyatt to have a sibling? Are you going to have another baby?” DeGeneres asked.

“I don't know,” Cooper answered. “There's nothing in the works. But, you know, I don't know. I would – yes. I mean, I think it'd be great for him to have a sibling. I'm not sure I can handle another, but he's really such an easy kid.”

Wyatt turns one in April.