Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on Wednesday announced that he's engaged to his boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

Rippon first confirmed the news on social media.

Rippon talked about the engagement with PEOPLE.

“I'm excited to marry JP because he's just the best,” Rippon said. “He's kind, he's funny, and he's just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot.”

The couple, who met in 2018 on Tinder, got engaged while Rippon, 31, was visiting Kajaala in Finland.

“We didn't have a chance to see each other for most of 2020,” Rippon said, adding that it was the perfect time to get engaged.

Rippon said that both men proposed.

“We did it at the same time so we both got to be the one who proposed,” he said.

A wedding date has not been announced.