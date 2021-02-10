Engaged couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue
Bird are described as the “most beloved power couple” in sports
by GQ magazine.
The women are the stars of GQ's
“The Modern Lovers Issue,” which features a topless image of the
couple with their arms wrapped around each other.
The story touches on all aspects of the
women's lives, including their sports careers, activism, and romantic
life.
Last year, the women got engaged in
Antigua – where they were celebrating Bird's 40th
birthday – as they sat by the pool.
Bird said that she sensed Rapinoe's
proposal.
“There was a look in her eye,” Bird
said. “I could just sense it. I knew what was happening.”
GQ described the women as
“titans of their respective games, internationally celebrated
activists, preeminent LGBTQ+ icons of the 21st century,
the most beloved power couple in sports.”
The women have yet to set a wedding
date; they said they are waiting for the pandemic to pass before
planning and hosting the wedding of their dreams.
Children could come after they're
married and retired. (“Right now we couldn't even have a goldfish,”
Bird said.)