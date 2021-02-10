Engaged couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are described as the “most beloved power couple” in sports by GQ magazine.

The women are the stars of GQ's “The Modern Lovers Issue,” which features a topless image of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other.

The story touches on all aspects of the women's lives, including their sports careers, activism, and romantic life.

Last year, the women got engaged in Antigua – where they were celebrating Bird's 40th birthday – as they sat by the pool.

Bird said that she sensed Rapinoe's proposal.

“There was a look in her eye,” Bird said. “I could just sense it. I knew what was happening.”

GQ described the women as “titans of their respective games, internationally celebrated activists, preeminent LGBTQ+ icons of the 21st century, the most beloved power couple in sports.”

The women have yet to set a wedding date; they said they are waiting for the pandemic to pass before planning and hosting the wedding of their dreams.

Children could come after they're married and retired. (“Right now we couldn't even have a goldfish,” Bird said.)