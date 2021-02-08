During a recent television appearance,
out actor Olly Alexander, the star of the AIDS drama It's a Sin,
became emotional talking about a record number of people getting
tested for HIV in Britain.
Russell T. Davies' look at three
friends as they confront the AIDS epidemic from its start in the
1980s is currently playing on Channel 4. HBO Max will release the
entire 5-episode series on February 18.
(Related: Russell
T. Davies says he omitted HIV/AIDS from Queer
as Folk
on purpose.)
The UK charity Terrence Higgins Trust
(THT) reported that last week, National HIV Testing Week, saw a
record number of people getting tested for HIV.
THT's Richard Angell credited the
show's popularity for the huge spike in testing.
“The power of TV to change lives.
It's A Sin is Channel 4's most binged watched new series and
honours the heroes of the past – stopping our history being
forgotten,” Angell tweeted.
“It's also led to more people than
ever taking acting and getting tested during National HIV Testing
Week. What a legacy. LA!,” he added, referring to a line used by
the show's characters.
Appearing with the show's cast from
separate locations on BBC Breakfast, Alexander, also the lead
singer of Years & Years, said that he was moved by the response
to the show.
“I'm trying not to cry,” he said.
“I think it's just amazing to see a real-time response to the show
from the audience who is watching. I'm just really moved by it,
honestly.”
“It's so rare that telly has that
effect,” co-star Omari Douglas said.