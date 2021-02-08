Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Gabbi Tuft came out as transgender last week on social media.

Tuft came out on Thursday, posting a photo of herself on Instagram next to an image of herself before her transition.

“This is me,” she captioned the photo. “Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do.”

“I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.”

She added that the “emotional turmoil” of being transgender “almost ended me on multiple occasions.”

From 2007 to 2014, Tuft appeared on WWE shows Superstars, Raw, Smackdown, and WrestleMania. She currently works as a fitness coach and motivational speaker.

Her press release announcing her coming out includes her former name Gabe and Tyler Reks, her WWE stage name. Tuft said that she's comfortable using her previous name.

“The rest of the world is transitioning, too, it's not just me. I can't expect an overnight change from everyone,” she said.

Tuft said that her wife Priscilla encouraged her to come out. The couple has a daughter.

She told NBC News that she was “elated” by the overwhelming support she's received.