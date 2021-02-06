A Pentagon spokesman on Friday told reporters that transgender people can now enlist in the military.

President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order reversing former President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops. But the order did not spell out when transgender people could enlist. It asked the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Coast Guard, to review implementation guidelines.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that transgender civilians can enlist now.

“If you can meet all the other requirements – physical fitness and your academics, and all the other requirements to enlist in a branch of the armed forces – transgender identity will not be a bar,” he said. “So today, somebody can walk in and join.”

Kirby also was asked about a statement from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on whether the military health system would provide transition-related care.

“[Austin] also talked about reversing the decision by the previous administration about not providing associated and appropriate medical assistance and care for those undergoing transition,” he said.

Kirby, under questioning from the Washington Blade, balked at the idea that the Joint Chiefs, two of whom appear hesitant about lifting the ban, would undermine the process.

“That's just not going to happen,” he said.

“We're on our way here, and I think in a couple of months we'll be able to provide more detail,” he said, referring to Biden's 60-day review.