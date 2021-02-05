President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he will sign a presidential memorandum declaring that the United States will promote LGBT rights around the globe.

Biden made the announcement while giving a speech at the State Department, the Washington Blade reported.

“When we defend equal rights of the people the world over, of women, and girls, of LGBTQ individuals, indigenous communities and people with disabilities, the people of every ethnic background and religion, we also ensure that those rights are protected for our own children here in America,” Biden said.

“America cannot afford to be absent any longer on the world stage,” he added.

While the president did not say when he would issue the memo, he said that the US would “ensure diplomacy and foreign assistance are working to promote” LGBT refugees and combat the criminalization of sexual minorities and people who identify as transgender.

In 2011, former President Barack Obama signed a presidential memorandum that promoted LGBT rights abroad. A special envoy was created in the State Department in 2015 to fulfill the president's goal. President Donald Trump left the position unfilled.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he would create an ambassador-level position to promote LGBT rights abroad.