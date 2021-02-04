Florida on Wednesday announced that it would implement the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County.

Bostock, handed down in June 2020, found that anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex discrimination. The ruling has wide-ranging implications, affecting policies that prohibit discrimination based on sex. It specifically prohibits workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

LGBT rights organizations Equality Florida and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) informed their supporters that Florida's Commission on Human Relations would implement the decision.

“Today’s action by the Florida Commission on Human Relations is an enormous victory for LGBTQ people across the state who will now be protected under state law against discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations,” said HRC President Alphonso David.

“Florida is home to one of the largest LGBTQ populations in the country and the impact of this action will vastly improve the health, safety, prosperity, and lives of hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ Floridians.”

“Today’s decision should also serve as a reminder that leaders in every state have the power to take action to improve the lives of LGBTQ people and deliver on the promise of equality for all. Florida joins a list of states controlled by both Republicans and Democrats that have already taken this simple but monumental action. We look forward to other states following suit,” he said.

The move comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order implementing Bostock at the federal level.

Florida, the nation's third most populous state, has a long history of anti-LGBT discrimination going back to the late 70s when activist Anita Bryant successfully campaigned for passage of a law that prohibited gay men and lesbians from adopting children. The law remained on the books for 33 years. In 2008, voters approved a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. The Supreme Court in 2016 found that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down Florida's amendment and similar bans throughout the United States.

While statewide LGBT protections do not exist in Florida, about 55 percent of Florida's population is covered through measures approved by cities and counties.