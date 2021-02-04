Nearly two weeks after coming out, singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa has said that her girlfriend encouraged her to come out publicly.

In coming out in a video posted on social media, Siwa, 17, said that she didn't feel comfortable placing a label on her sexuality.

"I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she said. "And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!"

"Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK,” she said.

During an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show, Siwa discussed her coming out.

“We're doing this TikTok and I'm like, I think this is going to out me,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “And I was like, I don't really mind, because it is true. I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

“It's not something I'm ashamed of. I just haven't shown the Internet yet,” she added. “All my friends know. All my family knows.”

Siwa said that her girlfriend was “super encouraging” about her posting a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“Technically, that was a really big risk that I took, posting that. But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it.”

She added that being out makes her “heart so happy.”

Siwa has 32 million followers on TikTok and more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube.