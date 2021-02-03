In what is believed to be a first for the UK's education system, a headmaster has come out gay.

Nicholas Hewlett, who heads St. Dunstan's College in Catford, came out during a virtual assembly where he introduced his husband Alberic Elson, music director at Whitgift School. The couple is in a civil partnership.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Hewlett said that he was overwhelmed by the positive response.

“I have been overwhelmed with the response from students, parents, and staff,” he said.

“This included a very kind email from the prefect team over the weekend saying how supportive they are of my decision and how proud they are to be part of St. Dunstan's College,” he added.

Hewlett previously said that he was inspired to come out by a pupil who is openly gay.

"There have also been more than 300 supportive and positive messages across social media, even from parents of students at other schools,” Hewlett told Attitude.

Hewlett's coming out made headlines.

"In many ways, it’s sad that this has to be a story in 2021, but as I’ve said many times, if this can help even one student feel more comfortable about who they are, then it’s worth it. My assembly is just the start of LGBTQ+ Week at St Dunstan’s, and I know the students and staff are really looking forward to all of the talks and activities for the week ahead,” he said.