Out singer Adam Lambert will curate a “unique musical experience” to celebrate the Stonewall Day campaign.

Lambert and the Adam Lambert Feel Something Foundation are collaborating on the June 6 event.

Stonewall Day marks the 1969 Stonewall Inn riots in New York City that are widely credited with sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.

In addition to curating the musical performances for Stonewall Day, Lambert will host two lead-in online events titled Stonewall Day Unplugged. Lambert and his guests will discuss Stonewall Day, the legacy of Stonewall, and LGBT artists during the 20-minute livestreams scheduled for February 18 and April 22.

“I am so excited to have the Feel Something Foundation partner with Pride Live’s Stonewall Day,” Lambert said.

“Together we will not only advance the legacy of the Stonewall rebellion, we will also support LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community,” he added.

The fourth annual Stonewall Day will take place on June 6.