Out singer Adam Lambert will curate a
“unique musical experience” to celebrate the Stonewall Day
campaign.
Lambert and the Adam Lambert Feel
Something Foundation are collaborating on the June 6 event.
Stonewall Day marks the 1969 Stonewall
Inn riots in New York City that are widely credited with sparking the
modern LGBT rights movement.
In addition to curating the musical
performances for Stonewall Day, Lambert will host two lead-in online
events titled Stonewall Day Unplugged. Lambert and his guests will
discuss Stonewall Day, the legacy of Stonewall, and LGBT artists
during the 20-minute livestreams scheduled for February 18 and April
22.
“I am so excited to have the Feel
Something Foundation partner with Pride Live’s Stonewall Day,”
Lambert said.
“Together we will not only advance
the legacy of the Stonewall rebellion, we will also support LGBTQ+
organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect
the LGBTQ+ community,” he added.
The fourth annual Stonewall Day will
take place on June 6.