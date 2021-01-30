House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called passage of the Equality Act a “priority.”

The federal LGBT protections bill cleared the House last year but stalled in the Senate. While President Joe Biden has promised to sign the bill, former President Donald Trump signaled his opposition.

During her weekly news conference, Pelosi said that the House could vote on the legislation as early as March.

“I'm optimistic about it because I do think we will get strong bipartisan support in the House and in the Senate,” Pelosi said in responding to a question from the Washington Blade.

Republican support is necessary for passage in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to overcome a legislative filibuster. Pelosi said that she believes the business community's support for the legislation will help in getting the votes needed for the bill to clear the Senate.

“We passed it in the last Congress. No success in the Senate. It went to Mitch McConnell's graveyard, the 'grim reaper,'” she said.

The Blade reported that the legislation is likely to be reintroduced during the week of February 22.

Pelosi called the Equality Act “an early priority for us.” “And again, it's about ending discrimination,” she added.

Pelosi also praised Biden for signing two LGBT executive orders in his first week in office. One order reversed Trump's ban on transgender troops serving openly, while the other implements a Supreme Court ruling (Bostock) that found employers cannot discriminate against LGBT workers. The decision has wide-ranging implications beyond the workplace and was largely ignored by the Trump administration.

“I'm very pleased with what President Biden has done so far, especially pleased about eliminating the prohibition on trans people from serving in the military,” Pelosi said. “That too, I think, was a triumph for decency and justice in our country.”