LGBT media watchdog GLAAD on Thursday announced the nominees for its 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The announcement – live-streamed on GLAAD's TikTok page – was hosted by actress Josie Totah, actor and performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, and actor Jonathan Bennett.

GLAAD announced 198 nominees in 28 categories. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, GLAAD will hold its award ceremony virtually in April.

"During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.”

Netflix leads with 26 nominations, more than any other network. Cable had 29 nominations, followed by broadcast networks with 14. The Hallmark Channel received its first nomination for The Christmas House, a holiday-themed romcom that featured a gay male couple.

Competing in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category are The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures), Happiest Season (Hulu), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix), The Old Guard (Netflix), and The Prom (Netflix).

Nominations for outstanding music artist include Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin, and Sam Smith.

In the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist category, nominees include Arca, Chika, FLETCHER, Keiynan Lonsdale, Kidd Kenn, Orville Peck, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Trixie Mattel, and Victoria Monet.

GLAAD will also honor Windy City Times with its Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media. The organization said that the award “honors a pioneering individual, group, or community media outlet that has made a significant contribution to the development of the LGBTQ media.”

