LGBT media watchdog GLAAD on Thursday
announced the nominees for its 32nd annual GLAAD Media
Awards.
The announcement – live-streamed on
GLAAD's TikTok page – was hosted by actress Josie Totah, actor and
performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, and actor Jonathan Bennett.
GLAAD announced 198 nominees in 28
categories. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, GLAAD will hold
its award ceremony virtually in April.
"During an unprecedented year of
crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media
Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired
countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and
issues,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a
statement. “As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ
acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of
political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and
visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.”
Netflix leads with 26 nominations, more
than any other network. Cable had 29 nominations, followed by
broadcast networks with 14. The Hallmark Channel received its first
nomination for The Christmas House, a holiday-themed romcom
that featured a gay male couple.
(Related: One
Million Moms boycotting Hallmark over gay holiday film Christmas
House.)
Competing in the Outstanding Film –
Wide Release category are The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures),
Happiest Season (Hulu), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
(Netflix), The Old Guard (Netflix), and The Prom
(Netflix).
Nominations for outstanding music
artist include Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady
Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin, and Sam
Smith.
In the Outstanding Breakthrough Music
Artist category, nominees include Arca, Chika, FLETCHER, Keiynan
Lonsdale, Kidd Kenn, Orville Peck, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama,
Trixie Mattel, and Victoria Monet.
GLAAD will also honor Windy City
Times with its Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ
Media. The organization said that the award “honors a pioneering
individual, group, or community media outlet that has made a
significant contribution to the development of the LGBTQ media.”
Click
here for a complete list of nominees, including Spanish language
categories.