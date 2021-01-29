During an appearance on The Ellen
DeGeneres Show, actress Laverne Cox talked about the new man in
her life.
“Laverne is in love again,” she
told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It feels amazing. Love is an incredible
thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome.”
She added that their unexpected romance
began about six months ago.
“I thought he was just going to be
this hot dude I was gonna be hanging out with and then it just kind
of happened,” she said.
Cox, who is best known for playing
transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is
the New Black, also discussed the stigma men who date transgender
women face.
"The issue over the years for me
as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans
women is often disavowed, that a lot of people don't see trans women
as women, and so the men who are attracted to women, people think
they're gay," Cox said. "And like, if you're a straight
man, you don't want people to think you're gay, and so a lot of times
they don't want to disclose or want to let anyone know."
Cox, 48, split from boyfriend Kyle
Draper in June 2019 after dating nearly two years.
Cox
is working on her first podcast series and will return to Netflix in
the upcoming drama Inventing
Anna.