During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, actress Laverne Cox talked about the new man in her life.

“Laverne is in love again,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It feels amazing. Love is an incredible thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome.”

She added that their unexpected romance began about six months ago.

“I thought he was just going to be this hot dude I was gonna be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened,” she said.

Cox, who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, also discussed the stigma men who date transgender women face.

"The issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed, that a lot of people don't see trans women as women, and so the men who are attracted to women, people think they're gay," Cox said. "And like, if you're a straight man, you don't want people to think you're gay, and so a lot of times they don't want to disclose or want to let anyone know."

Cox, 48, split from boyfriend Kyle Draper in June 2019 after dating nearly two years.

Cox is working on her first podcast series and will return to Netflix in the upcoming drama Inventing Anna.