A Senate committee on Wednesday recommended that the full Senate confirm Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation approved the nomination with a broad bipartisan 21-3 vote.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana ran against President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. If approved by the Senate, Buttigieg would make history as the nation's first openly gay Cabinet member confirmed by the Senate.

Voting against advancing Buttigieg's nomination were Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Rick Scott of Florida.

Buttigieg testified before the panel with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, in the room.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg thanks husband Chasten in accepting Cabinet nomination.)

“Pete is shattering a centuries-old political barrier that will pave the way for more LGBTQ Americans to pursue and serve in high-level appointed positions – and that is transformative,” said Annise Parker, the president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, a group that supports LGBT elected officials.

“While this is a groundbreaking moment, I know Pete is focused on the difficult task ahead. America is in desperate need of a revitalized transportation effort and nobody understands that better than our nation’s mayors. Pete’s two terms in South Bend provides him the experience and perspective needed to propose bold solutions that address both our crumbling infrastructure and the current economic crisis. He is going to make an excellent Secretary of Transportation,” she added.

A full Senate vote on Buttigieg's nomination has not been scheduled yet.