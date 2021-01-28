A Senate committee on Wednesday
recommended that the full Senate confirm Pete Buttigieg as secretary
of transportation.
The Senate Committee on Commerce,
Science, and Transportation approved the nomination with a broad
bipartisan 21-3 vote.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana
ran against President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential
primary. If approved by the Senate, Buttigieg would make history as
the nation's first openly gay Cabinet member confirmed by the Senate.
Voting against advancing Buttigieg's
nomination were Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha
Blackburn of Tennessee, and Rick Scott of Florida.
Buttigieg testified before the panel
with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, in the room.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg thanks husband Chasten in accepting Cabinet nomination.)
“Pete is shattering a centuries-old
political barrier that will pave the way for more LGBTQ Americans to
pursue and serve in high-level appointed positions – and that is
transformative,” said Annise Parker, the president and CEO of the
LGBTQ Victory Institute, a group that supports LGBT elected
officials.
“While this is a groundbreaking
moment, I know Pete is focused on the difficult task ahead. America
is in desperate need of a revitalized transportation effort and
nobody understands that better than our nation’s mayors. Pete’s
two terms in South Bend provides him the experience and perspective
needed to propose bold solutions that address both our crumbling
infrastructure and the current economic crisis. He is going to make
an excellent Secretary of Transportation,” she added.
A full Senate vote on Buttigieg's
nomination has not been scheduled yet.