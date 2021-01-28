Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner have announced they are ending their marriage after three years.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the couple wrote in a statement. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

The Juno star and Portner, a dancer and choreographer, tied the knot in early 2018.

Page came out as transgender and nonbinary early last month.

“I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote.

Page will reprise their role in the upcoming second season of the Netflix action-comedy The Umbrella Academy.