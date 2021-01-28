Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner have
announced they are ending their marriage after three years.
“After much thought and careful
consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce
following our separation last summer,” the couple wrote in a
statement. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain
close friends.”
The Juno star and Portner, a
dancer and choreographer, tied the knot in early 2018.
Page came out as transgender and
nonbinary early last month.
“I can't begin to express how
remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my
authentic self,” Page wrote.
Page will reprise their role in the
upcoming second season of the Netflix action-comedy The Umbrella
Academy.