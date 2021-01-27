Milwaukee on Tuesday became the first city in the United States to cancel a 2021 LGBT Pride event in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Milwaukee's annual PrideFest, scheduled for June 3-6 at Milwaukee's Summerfest Grounds (also known as the Henry Maier Festival Park), will not take place, event organizers said.

“After much consideration, we cannot move forward with planning a June 2021 festival without knowing how and when a vaccine will be distributed throughout our community equally,” said Wes Shaver, president of Milwaukee Pride, Inc. “It is still unclear as to how (or if) public gatherings will happen in 2021 and we cannot risk the health and wellbeing of our community by putting the festival ahead of the people it serves.”

The pandemic claimed last year's Pride season, with virtually all in-person parades and festivals canceled.

The Milwaukee Pride Board of Directors said that it remained hopeful the event could take place later in the year, perhaps in a different format or at an alternate site.

“We don't want people to think there will be no Pride this year,” said Luke Olson, a VP at Milwaukee Pride, Inc. “We simply want to ensure we're taking the right steps forward.”